Dear government, make adoption simpler, says short film 'Guzaarish'

The short film received applause from NGOs, viewers and gusets of the day.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

parents, child, adoption, children, family, representational image

Image for representational purpose only.

By Anirudh Yadav
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dear government, why do parents who want to adopt a child and children who need a home have to wait for three years to find each other? That is the pertinent question that Guzaarish: A Significant Appeal, the 20-minute short film based on child adoption screened on Thursday at Prasad Laboratories, Banjara Hills, all about. “The film is based on a true incident,” says Abdur Rehman, Founder of Helping 2 Hands AR Foundation, the NGO which was instrumental in making the film for the cause of child adoption.

“It’s about a woman who has been suffering from depression and anxiety because she is unable to conceive. The couple wants to adopt a child, but the process is tedious and involves a lot of red tapes, thus pushing the wait time to a few years. The couple does get to adopt a child but they sit down to appeal to the Indian government to make the child adoption process faster and better,” Rehman adds about the short film directed by Rakesh Gondle.

Rehman recalls, “When I came back to India from Saudi Arabia, I saw abject poverty around me and decided to help those I can. I started Helping 2 Hands AR Foundation  three years ago.” He runs education institutions, women empowerment sessions, skill development classes etc. He works in an IT company and works on the foundation’s work during his spare time.

The short film received applause from NGOs, viewers and guests of the day. More than 200 Hyderabadis watched the movie which was screened multiple times. “I think that I am lucky to be able to help the poor in my own small way. I want like-minded people to come forward to share the load,” he adds.

