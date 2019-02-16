Disposing of things that don’t spark a joy, responsibly

Home Cities Hyderabad

Almost every other industry in the market is adopting new and advanced technologies.

HYDERABAD: When you think about all the waste we keep producing year after year so much plastic all around, empty bottles, broken mobile chargers, old unused computers, newspapers/magazines etc, we get very concerned about where all this can be permanently disposed. We are living in days where technology is evolving rapidly; consumerism is at its peak and so the waste we generate also is increasing day by day with these advancing times.

Almost every other industry in the market is adopting new and advanced technologies. The recycling industry is now gearing up to adopt latest technology to help the environment and also the people who work in the industry. To facilitate this development of making the recycling process easier as well as lucrative, Hyderabad-based Rapi due Technologies launched Recykal, a web and mobile platform, supposedly India’s first cloud-based technology start-up in this space.

44Recykal calls itself a full-service waste and recycle-enabling company, focuses on buying and selling the recyclables connecting the customers, businesses, manufacturers, and waste collectors to a network of recyclers, who face a shortage of reliable supply in the industry. In short, the app connects generators, processors & recyclers with each other. While Recykal is tailor-made for the industry and the government, Uzed, is an add on app that caters to the individuals and the residential users.

Abhishek Deshpande, Co-founder of Recykal, says, “We might be a three-year-old start-up in this industry but the amount of expertise, mentorship and network we have with us, we are sure to expand rapidly in the next few years. Before launching the app, the team physically visited the field, took stock and tried to understand the pain points. There are a lot of good intentions coming up in the country in terms of waste and recycle management, but people do not have any access to the technology that provides them a better alternative of the current state. Recykal, will help companies have better transparency and traceability of their waste and households will be able to dispose of their waste responsibly and strive towards a clean and green India”.

With the vision to accelerate India’s transition to a circular economy, Recykal says it is working towards changing the informal and disjointed recycling industry and building a formal recycling system in place for wastes like plastic, paper, e-waste, metal, glass, textile etc.

Recykal influences a large number of waste pickers across the country by empowering them to have a better livelihood, providing better incomes and access to various incentive programs that would potentially benefit their living standards.

“With Recykal and Uzed, we want to help the recycling industry, the people working in the sector, educate the common man to use technology and recycle the waste they generate and also create new opportunities on how waste can be used as a resource”, informs Deshpande.

The company gives complete end to end tracking and clarity to corporates, hotels, malls and even housing societies and helps them make money out of waste by selling the recyclables easily. It also provides people with access to the recycle market place, for supply visibility, better quality, and competitive pricing. Recykal’s client list includes Aditya Birla Group, Accor Hotels, Westside, Big Basket, Maruti Suzuki, Honda , Spar Supermarket and Banyan Nation etc to name a few. Recykal is headquartered in Hyderabad and has operations in Mumbai and Pune. The services have begun in all the 3 cities.

Recykal is the hero we all need. It is innovative, eco-friendly, transparent and is easy to use. The next time you go clueless as to what should you do with all the waste produced in your office remember Recykal. It’s just an “install” away.

