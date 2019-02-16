GHMC to treat ‘legacy leachate’ at Jawaharnagar dumpsite

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC will soon install two plants to treat and maintain ‘legacy leachate’, which is precariously stored at Jawaharnagar dumpsite. According to GHMC officials, the Corporation’s Standing Committee has given the green signal to the proposal on Friday and the two plants will come up soon at an estimated cost of Rs 5.50 crore each.

The large quantity of ‘legacy leachate’ at Jawaharnagar dumpsite has been giving jitters to the GHMC as the residents of nearby affected villages have been protesting, demanding a solution to the problems for last three years.

The situation turns worst during monsoon seasons as rainwater gets mixed with the leachate stored at the dumpsite and thereby increasing its quantity. The excess leachate from the storage tanks overflows into downstream tanks, ponds and fields of nearby villages.

On several occasions, the angry residents of all the nearby affected villages protested at the Jawaharnagar dumpsite and they even used to block all the transportation garbage vehicles to the site. Being the only waste processing and disposal site available with Corporation, blockade of transportation vehicle to the Jawaharnagar dumpsite used to disrupt the entire Solid Waste Management in the city.

The Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) informed GHMC that 588 ML of leachate spread over 37.5 acres area in existing 12 ponds and recommended to go for mobile two Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane filtration plant for treatment of legacy leachate with 70 per cent recovery for treatment of leachate from Malakaram Lake adjacent to Jawaharnagar MSW treatment and disposal facility on hire basis.

HMWS&SB set the limit

The HMWS&SB allowed disposal of only 20 KLD of leachate at 3O MLD Nallacheruvu STP plant after assessing the environmental impact of the experiment. Considering the quantity of leachate allowed to dispose of by HMWS&SB, the time required to treat entire accumulated ‘legacy leachate’ would be around 80 years. The GHMC through agencies decided to install two 2,000 KLD capacity mobile RO membrane filtration plant.