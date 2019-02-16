Hyderabad cops launch Bala Mithra to tackle child sexual abuse in schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to the increase in a number of child sexual abuse cases reported in the city, the police have now launched a unique initiative called Bala-Mithra to unearth these crimes with the timely intervention of teachers.

As part of this initiative, all schools in Medchal district, both private and public, will have ‘Bala Mithras’ or ‘Friends of Children’ -- essentially a team comprising a teacher and a counsellor from respective schools. The teacher will act as a bridge between the students and She Teams so as to help bring to fore incidents of child sexual abuse. Once the issue is brought to the notice of SHE Teams, the case will be taken up with the concerned police station.

Speaking about the initiative, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that the successful implementation of the programme depended on the teachers, who were essentially the best link to students. “Children spend most of their time in school and will naturally have more trust in their teachers. Therefore, it is critical that they take the initiative to interact with both boys and girls and find out what is troubling them,” said the CP. He elaborated on how some cases came to the surface after teachers intervened on behalf of students. As per the POCSO Act, it is the responsibility of the school to report any case of child sexual abuse that comes to their notice. A punishment of six months’ imprisonment or fine or both is prescribed, in case they fail to report crimes.

To initiate the process, Cyberabad police have already issued instructions to the newly appointed Bala Mithras to collect a detailed database of the transportation used by children. A dedicated helpline number has also been launched, including a Whatsapp number - 9490617444.