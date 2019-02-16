Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops launch Bala Mithra to tackle child sexual abuse in schools

Speaking about the initiative, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that the successful implementation of the programme depended on the teachers, who were essentially the best link to students.

Published: 16th February 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to the increase in a number of child sexual abuse cases reported in the city, the police have now launched a unique initiative called Bala-Mithra to unearth these crimes with the timely intervention of teachers.

As part of this initiative, all schools in Medchal district, both private and public, will have ‘Bala Mithras’ or ‘Friends of Children’ -- essentially a team comprising a teacher and a counsellor from respective schools. The teacher will act as a bridge between the students and She Teams so as to help bring to fore incidents of child sexual abuse. Once the issue is brought to the notice of SHE Teams, the case will be taken up with the concerned police station.

Speaking about the initiative, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that the successful implementation of the programme depended on the teachers, who were essentially the best link to students. “Children spend most of their time in school and will naturally have more trust in their teachers. Therefore, it is critical that they take the initiative to interact with both boys and girls and find out what is troubling them,” said the CP. He elaborated on how some cases came to the surface after teachers intervened on behalf of students. As per the POCSO Act, it is the responsibility of the school to report any case of child sexual abuse that comes to their notice. A punishment of six months’ imprisonment or fine or both is prescribed, in case they fail to report crimes.

To initiate the process, Cyberabad police have already issued instructions to the newly appointed Bala Mithras to collect a detailed database of the transportation used by children. A dedicated helpline number has also been launched, including a Whatsapp number - 9490617444.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Friends of Children Sexual Abuse Child Sexual Abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp