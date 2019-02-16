Hyderabad police bust fake currency, two arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city police on Friday busted a fake currency racket and seized fake notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 worth Rs 3.98 lakh.

The watermark, security thread, bleed lines, micro-lettering, see-through, number panel, latent image, intaglio, optical variable ink that were printed on fake currency were similar to the original notes. These notes were found to have been printed in Bangladesh and transported into the country through the porous border for circulation here.

A 48-year-old fruit vendor from Talabkatta in the Old City Md Ghouse, along with one Rabiul Shaik (22) from Malda district of West Bengal were arrested in the connection. Another accused Ameenul Rehman(32) belonging to Malda district is absconding.