Nizamabad MP K Kavitha bats for safety, welfare of labourers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking at the third annual property show of CREDAI in the State, where more than 1,500 projects were on display, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has pressed for the need of safety and welfare of construction labourers.

Construction labourers across the city are exposed to all kinds of threats every day and it is the responsibility of the project executors to protect them and their rights, she said.

Her remarks assume significance in the light of five migrant labourers losing their lives after they fell off an under-construction two-bedroom house, part of one of the government’s flagship programmes.

“Hyderabad has a lot of migrant labourers employed in its real estate sector. Organisations like CREDAI should create awareness about the insurance facilities available to them, both from the companies and the State government,” she observed.

Kavitha added that real estate sector is the largest sector to provide employment.

The government, she said, wants to build affordable housing projects for the people in an attempt to give social security.