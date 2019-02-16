Home Cities Hyderabad

Proposed NUIS will benefit private players

The consultation draft of the NUIS was introduced on January 30, and comments were invited with the deadline ending on Friday.

Published: 16th February 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based independent security researcher Srinivas Kodali has raised a concern on the National Urban Innovation Stack (NUIS), which has been proposed to provide a tool to address multiple urban services through “simple open APIs compatible with global standards”.

Kodali’s concern lies in the fact that it is being built by Nandan Nilekani-backed eGov Foundation, and that the proposal would benefit private players and would also see sharing of data with corporations.

The consultation draft of the NUIS was introduced on January 30, and comments were invited with the deadline ending on Friday. An overview of the NUIS consultation draft shows that the urban stack would have seven components -- data exchanges/marketplaces, research and innovation for urban India, Smart Code, Smart Governance, Smart Procure - tenders/contracts and Indian Urban Connect.

Kodali said, “The document talks about privacy, accountability, transparency, trust, participation, collaboration. But the fact remains @eGovFoundation has a poor track record on safeguarding privacy or even being accountable. They leaked #Aadhaar data of people in AP.”

He further added, “Urban India Connect will simply bring down accountability requirements part of the tender process as this enables them to define the tenders for projects. Basically, urban governance going into hands of IT firms and investors.”

