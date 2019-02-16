Rakesh Reddy tried to take signatures of Chigurupati Jayaram’s before murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Businessman Chigurupati Jayaram's murder was allegedly pre-planned by a group of men led by Rakesh Reddy and the accused have tried to take signatures of Jayaram on empty stamp paper forcibly before killing him.

On the third consecutive day of questioning, on Friday, a team of police grilled Rakesh Reddy and his associate Srinivasulu. Police are likely to file another petition seeking three more days of police custody of the accused. During the probe, a number of names have emerged in connection with Jayaram’s murder case. Apart from Shikha Choudhary, the investigators have focussed on three more persons -- history sheeter Nagesh and his close relative Vishal and small-time actor in Tollywood Surya for their alleged involvement in the murder for assisting the key accused Rakesh Reddy.

The investigators were of the opinion that it was a pre-planned murder. Even Rakesh Reddy told police that he had no intention of murdering Jayaram in his alleged confession, the investigators suspect that Rakesh Reddy with the help of Nagesh, Vishal and Surya executed the plan and made Jayaram come to Rakesh Reddy’s house.