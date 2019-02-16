Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana State Board warns private junior college flouts rules, collects additional fees

In addition,  the first-year students were asked to shell out Rs 1,200 for Environment Studies exam which is a compulsory subject.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) warning colleges against collecting additional fee including examination fee other than what has been prescribed by it, private junior colleges continue to flout norms with impunity.

Students of a private junior college in SR Nagar along with members of students’ association staged a protest outside the college on Friday following the management’s insistence on collecting Rs 5,000 from BiPC and Rs 1,800 from MPC students towards lab fee.

In addition,  the first-year students were asked to shell out Rs 1,200 for Environment Studies exam which is a compulsory subject. KMR Junior College in Vengalrao Nagar has around 500 students but lacks the infrastructure. According to National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists, who participated in the protest, the college does not even have a fully functional laboratory and by collecting additional fee they have collected amounts to the tune of  Rs 10-12 lakh.

“Though the payment of exam fee was over long ago and practical exams are underway,   college is forcing students to pay additional amount. When confronted, the chairman admitted collecting money on the ground that MPC students need chemicals and BiPC students need equipment,” said Venkat Swamy, vice president, NSUI (Telangana). In addition to extra exam fee, the college has also hiked the tuition fee by Rs 3,000 for first year and Rs 4,000 for second year at the end of the academic year without any prior intimation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSBIE Private Colleges Excess Fees Telangana State Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp