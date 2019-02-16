Telangana State Board warns private junior college flouts rules, collects additional fees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) warning colleges against collecting additional fee including examination fee other than what has been prescribed by it, private junior colleges continue to flout norms with impunity.

Students of a private junior college in SR Nagar along with members of students’ association staged a protest outside the college on Friday following the management’s insistence on collecting Rs 5,000 from BiPC and Rs 1,800 from MPC students towards lab fee.

In addition, the first-year students were asked to shell out Rs 1,200 for Environment Studies exam which is a compulsory subject. KMR Junior College in Vengalrao Nagar has around 500 students but lacks the infrastructure. According to National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists, who participated in the protest, the college does not even have a fully functional laboratory and by collecting additional fee they have collected amounts to the tune of Rs 10-12 lakh.

“Though the payment of exam fee was over long ago and practical exams are underway, college is forcing students to pay additional amount. When confronted, the chairman admitted collecting money on the ground that MPC students need chemicals and BiPC students need equipment,” said Venkat Swamy, vice president, NSUI (Telangana). In addition to extra exam fee, the college has also hiked the tuition fee by Rs 3,000 for first year and Rs 4,000 for second year at the end of the academic year without any prior intimation.