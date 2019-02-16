The Dutch Master’s Canvas

Vijaya Pratap By

What makes an artist immortal? It is the art that he/she leaves behind. The artist comes alive every time the art is seen and appreciated. It is this eternity the artist strives for. Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-69), the finest painter, draughtsman and etcher of Holland’s Golden Age, was was an innovative and prolific master in three media. He is generally considered one of the greatest visual artists in the history of art and in the most important in Dutch art history. Unlike most Dutch masters of the 17th century, Rembrandt’s works depict a wide range of style and subject matter, from portraits and self-portraits to landscapes, genre scenes, allegorical and historical scenes, biblical and mythological themes as well as animal studies.

His contributions to art came in a period of great wealth and cultural achievement that historians call the Dutch Golden Age when Dutch art (especially Dutch painting) was extremely prolific and innovative and gave rise to important new genres. Rembrandt never went abroad, but he was considerably influenced by the work of the Italian masters and Dutch artists who had studied in Italy.

Rembrandt was influenced by Mughal miniatures during his later life. In the 17th century, the Dutch were among the biggest traders who sailed the seas weaving their way across the ports of India. Frequent travel brought with it constant cultural exchanges – while the Europeans brought the idea of perspective or depth in paintings from the masters back home, they took back exotic pieces of art and miniatures.

In Holland, these paintings were known as ‘drawings from Surat’, as Surat was the main trading port of the Mughal Empire. He etched at least two dozen reproductions of Mughal paintings despite never having travelled to India. These miniatures include paintings of Shah Jahan, Akbar, Jehangir and Dara Shikoh. Rembrandt was most fascinated with the Indian turbans and shawls seen in these miniatures and copied them in his other paintings as well.

The light in Rembrandt’s art, while clearly deriving from an external source, paradoxically seems to irradiate from the essence of the human subject. The light, therefore, serves not to emphasise the external realities of the space occupied by the subject, but rather to reflect the internal workings of character and the mind. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Rembrandt’s series of self-portraits, perhaps the most celebrated group of works within the history of western art. In his youthful portraits, the light revealed a man of building confidence and growing ability; as Rembrandt aged, the light in the self-portraits served to heighten the intensity of his craggy features, the wizened forehead and the penetrating dark gaze. The self-portraits not only occupy a special position within Rembrandt’s oeuvre, but they also transform the character of our understanding of the artist in important ways.

Although the pragmatic explanation for the profusion of self-portraits is usually that Rembrandt simply painted himself when he lacked other models, the self-portraits as a group transcend their practical exigencies in order to attain a special level of communication with viewers. Gazing at a Rembrandt self-portrait is a unique experience. The artist arranged a picture for our viewing in which he views us. His patient but demanding stare meets our own. By looking out at us through the canvas, Rembrandt teaches us how to look at him.

It is clear that Rembrandt himself was deeply concerned with the careful rendering of his paints; based on the evidence of a self-portrait and the working methods of some of his colleagues and students, it appears to be the case that Rembrandt ground his own pigments (a duty usually assigned to an assistant) in order to get the exact colour and viscosity he desired. Rembrandt applied paint in thick layers and rough brushstrokes (that is, he applied paint in small globs that give his canvases a highly wrought variety of textures). This gave rise to what he termed the “sparkling” effect of his painted surfaces and his exact technique has been the source of curiosity for historians and painters ever since.

We also learn that Rembrandt was an avid collector of art himself, spending huge sums on etchings, paintings, and other objects to add to his vast collection. Although he commanded higher fees than nearly all of the other artists in Amsterdam, his fervour for collecting eventually led to his financial ruin when Rembrandt was forced to declare bankruptcy.

Having achieved youthful success as a portrait painter, Rembrandt’s later years were marked by personal tragedy and financial hardships. Yet his etchings and paintings were popular throughout his lifetime, his reputation as an artist remained high, and for twenty years he taught many important Dutch painters.

I had the opportunity to see a major collection of his paintings at the Scottish Art Galleries: there was an exclusive exhibition of Rembrandt; it was the time Rembrandt came visiting England!! The Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first museum to carry the famed name outside of France, will roll out works by Dutch masters Rembrandt and Vermeer this month.