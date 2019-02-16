Home Cities Hyderabad

Three die, 10 injured as truck rams wedding party vehicle in Hyderabad

When the vehicle reached Turkapally village under the Shameerpet police limits of Cyberabad commissionerate, the van driver slowed down the vehicle to a halt on the roadside.

Published: 16th February 2019 09:53 AM

Accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, three persons died and over 10 were left injured after a truck rammed the DCM they were travelling in from behind on the Rajiv Rahadri at Shameerpet. The 40 persons travelling in the van were returning from a wedding reception at Gajwel in Siddipet district. The deceased have been identified as E Srinivas (38), H Baswaraju (32) and A Paul(24).

According to police, the victims were all residents of Suraram. The wedding was held at Suraram three days ago and the reception from groom’s side was scheduled on Thursday night at the latter’s residence Gajwel in Siddipet district. Around 40 persons started from Suraram in the DCM van on Thursday night at around 7.30 pm. After the reception, the newlyweds started to Suraram in a car, while the relatives took off in the DCM van.

When the vehicle reached Turkapally village under the Shameerpet police limits of Cyberabad commissionerate, the van driver slowed down the vehicle to a halt on the roadside. Meanwhile, the driver of the over-speeding truck failed to notice the vehicle in front. He could not control the vehicle owing to its speed, and as a result, rammed the DCM from behind. The passengers sitting on the right side of van received severe injuries.

“E Srinivas and Baswaraju died on the spot and Paul succumbed to his injuries afterwards. Around 14 persons travelling in the DCM have also received injuries and they have been admitted to different hospitals located near Shameerpet,” said B Naveen Reddy, Inspector of Shameerpet police.

Two die on ORR as car rams truck

Two persons died and one injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed a stationed truck Ravirala on Thursday night.  They were returning home after attending the final rites of a relative at Adibatla when the incident happened. The deceased were identified as Y Suvarna (30) and the car driver Narsingh Rao (35).

