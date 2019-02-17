50-year-old acid attack survivor gets Rs 3 lakh as compensation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old woman acid attack victim was awarded a compensation of Rs 3 lakh by the City Civil Courts Legal Services Authority on Saturday.

The woman was attacked on June 14 last year when her son-in-law allegedly hired two assailants to throw acid on her.

Police investigations had revealed that the man had allegedly hired the assailants to attack his wife. However, as they were unable to find their target, they went for the woman’s aged mother and threw acid on her.

The compensation was given to the victim by Chief Justice Chauhan, as per TS government’s ‘Victim compensation scheme’ that gives up to Rs 3 lakh to the acid attack victims. Previous to this in January, another survivor had been compensated.

The said survivor had been diagnosed with 3rd degree burns up to 16% that spread across her face, neck and arms. Though she has undergone 2 surgeries, she may have to undergo a third one as the skin near her neck has been stretched.