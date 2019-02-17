Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops get custody of Rakesh for 8 more days

A local court on Saturday extended the police custody of Rakesh Reddy and Srinivasulu, accused in the murder of businessman Chigurupati Jayaram, for eight more days.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jubilee Hills police produce accused Rakesh Reddy and his associate Srinivasulu before Nampally court on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

Meanwhile, another police officer, whose name had emerged during the probe, was transferred by the Cyberabad police Commissioner on Saturday and attached to CAR headquarters.  With the three-day police custody ending on Thursday, the Jubilee Hills police filed a petition seeking at least 10-day police custody keeping in view of circumstances and probe details for questioning the accused.  The court granted eight day police custody of Rakesh Reddy and Srinivasulu.

Raidurgam Inspector transferred

Following the investigation allegedly citing the name of Raidurgam Inspector M Ram Babu for his association with Rakesh Reddy, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar transferred Ram Babu and attached him to CAR headquarters. It is reported that Ram Babu had conversed with Rakesh days before the murder. Based on Rakesh’s call data, the police took action by transferring the officer.

Investigators grill Anji Reddy and others

In continuation of investigation, the police are understood to have grilled one Anji Reddy, husband of a municipal councillor of Siricilla for his association with Rakesh Reddy.  It was reported that Anji Reddy has given `10 lakh cash to Rakesh Reddy as hand loan few months ago. As Rakesh Reddy delayed in returning amount, Anji Reddy came to Rakesh Reddy’s house on the day Rakesh Reddy murdered Jayaram.  Anji Reddy allegedly gave details regarding Rakesh Reddy’s illegal activities and his financial transactions to the investigators

