Follow OBC quota in recruitment: HC tells University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court has directed the University of Hyderabad to implement reservations for other backward classes (OBC) category while filling the posts in the varsity.

It also directed the university to fill all the OBC backlog posts in view of the Central government policy on the issue.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order recently in an appeal filed by a candidate complaining that the rule of reservation in respect of OBC category was not being followed by the concerned authorities while making appointments in the varsity.

According to the appellant, there was Central legislation for implementation of OBC reservations in universities.

In spite of such legislation, the varsity had filled about 28 posts in 2007 without giving effect to the OBC reservations.

When the issue was brought to the notice of a single judge, the latter had directed the varsity authorities to identify the OBC backlog vacancies and to fill them in future recruitments.