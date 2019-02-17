Gold smuggling cases at RGIA sees decline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the number of gold-smuggling cases being reported at the RGI Airport has actually come down - from 145 cases in the corresponding period in 2017-18 to 56 cases this year - Customs department officials note that the amount of the metal being seized is much less that what is being brought into the country illegally through various channels. Gold weighing more than 53,000 kilos was seized during 2017-18, and 22,000 kilos were seized in 2018-19 as per the statistics till December 2018.

On the other hand, there has been a rise in cases related to foreign cigarettes being seized at the airport. From 19 cases being reported last year, as many as 45 cases were registered this year. Over 1.90 lakh packs were seized in 2017-18, while over 9.41 lakh packs were seized in 2018-19 till December 2018.

Officials say that gold is often the material of choice for smugglers due to the massive difference in its price in the Gulf and India.