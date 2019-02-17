Hyderabad commuters fume over bad service roads to ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The low upkeep of service roads leading to the ORR in residential pockets of Kokapet, Narsingi and Neknampur has left the commuters in the West Zone of the city fuming as they depend on these roads to cut short their travel time to their workplace.

These service roads, which run parallel to the ORR and link the upcoming residential pockets to ORR are not able to cater to the increasing traffic in terms of infrastructure and maintenance.

The 9-metre wide roads have no medians or road blinkers making the carriageway extremely risky for the vehicular traffic. This has lead to an outpouring of complaints on Twitter with a demand for better infrastructure and expansion of the roads.

“The ORR service road from Nanakramguda to Narsingi is dangerous as it is seeing a lot of wrong side driving. The place needs intermittent dividers throughout,” tweeted Srinivas, a resident. The lack of road dividers has added to the confusion on the roads leading traffic chaos.

“Travelling on the service lane from Gachibowli to Narsingi is a nightmare. Either it should be made a single lane or needs a road divider otherwise every second is a hit or miss,” tweeted Sundar.

If that wasn’t all, residents note that road dust is a major problem in the area and the automated dust sweeping machines have been ineffective.

“There are many construction works happening thereby increasing the dust. This coupled with poor lighting near Narsingi and Nanakramguda circles have impacted the visibility especially during night hours,” added Madhulika Chowdhary, a resident.

Another commuter notes that unless central LED lighting is taken up, traffic will turn worse.

However, HMDA officials note that these changes would require policy intervention.