Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad commuters fume over bad service roads to ORR

These service roads, which run parallel to the ORR and link the upcoming residential pockets to ORR are not able to cater to the increasing traffic in terms of infrastructure and maintenance.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The low upkeep of service roads leading to the ORR in residential pockets of Kokapet, Narsingi and Neknampur has left the commuters in the West Zone of the city fuming as they depend on these roads to cut short their travel time to their workplace.

These service roads, which run parallel to the ORR and link the upcoming residential pockets to ORR are not able to cater to the increasing traffic in terms of infrastructure and maintenance.

The 9-metre wide roads have no medians or road blinkers making the carriageway extremely risky for the vehicular traffic. This has lead to an outpouring of complaints on Twitter with a demand for better infrastructure and expansion of the roads.

“The ORR service road from Nanakramguda to Narsingi is dangerous as it is seeing a lot of wrong side driving. The place needs intermittent dividers throughout,” tweeted Srinivas, a resident. The lack of road dividers has added to the confusion on the roads leading traffic chaos.

“Travelling on the service lane from Gachibowli to Narsingi is a nightmare. Either it should be made a single lane or needs a road divider otherwise every second is a hit or miss,” tweeted Sundar.

If that wasn’t all, residents note that road dust is a major problem in the area and the automated dust sweeping machines have been ineffective.

“There are many construction works happening thereby increasing the dust. This coupled with poor lighting near Narsingi and Nanakramguda circles have impacted the visibility especially during night hours,” added Madhulika Chowdhary, a resident.

Another commuter notes that unless central LED lighting is taken up, traffic will turn worse.

However, HMDA officials note that these changes would require policy intervention.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp