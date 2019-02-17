Hyderabad cops nab two burglars; property worth Rs 32 Lakh recovered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-member gang of interstate offenders involved in a series of house burglary offences in different parts of Rachakonda commissionerate was busted by the city police on Saturday. Property worth more than Rs 32 lakh was recovered from their possession.

The duo used a scooter to conduct recce and commit offences, but fabricated the registration number of the vehicle to dodge police. The accused reportedly used an Atlas map to identify the city where they could commit the offence.

“Bharath Bushan Bansal and Mathura Prasad are involved in 21 house burglary offences in different parts of Rachakonda, Cyberabad and Nalgonda district, of which 19 were committed during 2018-19,” said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

After a series of offences in Hayathnagar and the surrounding police stations, special teams investigating the cases found the partly visible footage of a scooter on NH 65.

After developing the footage and with the help of other clues, police nabbed the duo along with the scooter. Inquiries revealed they used a fake registration number for the vehicle. Bharat travels around the city dressed like a businessman conducting recce.

If someone asks him, he tell that he owns a marble business.

He is involved in 61 property offences across the country and was arrested several times by different state police units. Prasad was also involved in bodily offences, but was never arrested. He took 25 per cent share of the stolen property.

Police recovered 94 tolas of gold ornaments, mobile phones and a scooter, all worth Rs 32 lakh from their possession.