Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops nab two burglars; property worth Rs 32 Lakh recovered

The accused reportedly used an Atlas map to identify the city where they could commit offence.  

Published: 17th February 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-member gang of interstate offenders involved in a series of house burglary offences in different parts of Rachakonda commissionerate was busted by the city police on Saturday. Property worth more than Rs 32 lakh was recovered from their possession.

The duo used a scooter to conduct recce and commit offences, but fabricated the registration number of the vehicle to dodge police. The accused reportedly used an Atlas map to identify the city where they could commit the offence.  

“Bharath Bushan Bansal and  Mathura Prasad are involved in 21 house burglary offences in different parts of Rachakonda, Cyberabad and Nalgonda district, of which 19 were committed during 2018-19,” said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

After a series of offences in Hayathnagar and the surrounding police stations, special teams investigating the cases found the partly visible footage of a scooter on NH 65.

After developing the footage and with the help of other clues, police nabbed the duo along with the scooter. Inquiries revealed they used a fake registration number for the vehicle. Bharat travels around the city dressed like a businessman conducting recce.

If someone asks him, he tell that he owns a marble business.

He is involved in 61 property offences across the country and was arrested several times by different state police units. Prasad was also involved in bodily offences, but was never arrested. He took 25 per cent share of the stolen property.

Police recovered 94 tolas of gold ornaments, mobile phones and a scooter, all worth Rs 32 lakh from their possession.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp