PG doctor beaten up by patient’s kin in Hyderabad

The incident happened on Friday midnight and came to light on Saturday after the hospital lodged a complaint.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite having nine personnel of the Telangana State Special Protection Force (TSSPF) and a 90-member battalion of private security guards at its dispensation, a post-graduate doctor at Niloufer Hospital could not be saved from being physically assaulted by kin of a deceased child in the emergency division. The incident happened on Friday midnight and came to light on Saturday after the hospital lodged a complaint.

A PG doctor from the hospital in know of the incident, on request of anonymity, said, “Around midnight, a mother of a 9-10-month-old -baby came rushing to a PG doctor stating that her baby was not moving. When he observed that the baby had died due to aspiration (breathing foreign objects into your airways) on milk, he immediately tried to resuscitate the baby. However, a group of about 10-11 people led by the deceased baby’s uncle barged into emergency department and started thrashing him.’’

He added, “When the baby was brought, it was in a very poor state of health suffering from severe protein deficiency. Parents were clearly told not to feed the baby with anything but breast milk. They tried to feed it from bottle and the baby choked on it.”

Following the incident, PG doctors at the hospital went on a strike and boycotted duties. This is not the first time that a doctor has been manhandled by relatives of patients.  Last October too, a PG doctor was beaten up in Niloufer by a patient’s attender.

