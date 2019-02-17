PIL filed in Telangana High Court seeking new building for Osmania Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government to construct a new multi-storied building to house the Osmania General Hospital, nursing college and hostel at Afzal Gunj in the city.

It said that the OGH is a 150-year old institution with the existing building itself being 85 years old is in a dilapidated condition and urged for shifting the blocks to a safer location.

Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, represented by its president Dr K Mahesh Kumar, submitted in his petition, that a major portion of the existing hospital building spread over 26 acres, is in a dilapidated condition. Even the buildings housing the nursing college and hostel were also in bad condition.

There is no scope for the restoration of the present building. The State government has failed to take any remedial measures putting lives of thousands of people at stake, it added.

The petitioner contended that there are many old buildings on the hospital campus. Eight blocks out of 11 have become old and unfit for use.

Such old buildings can be demolished and a new concrete building can be constructed for the benefit of patients and doctors.

All old buildings can be demolished except for the IP block which has been categorised as a heritage building. An estimated amount of Rs 200 crore will be required to take up the project.

In fact, the State government has taken a decision to demolish the old building and construct a new spacious building, but the project is put on hold for the reasons not known.

At present, the hospital has a bed strength of 1,400 is catering to over 8 lakh outpatients and 52,000 inpatients from across the State and neighbouring states annually. It is also a premier educational institution with about 2,000 students of the medical and paramedical courses working in the hospital, it noted.

Principal secretary to medical, health and family welfare, Directorate of Medical Education and chairman of Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation were named as respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.