Pulwama terror attack: Kashmiri students in Hyderabad worried for their kin back home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of alleged harassment against Kashmiris residing in different parts of the country following the terror attack on CRPF personnel at Pulwama, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all States to ensure the safety of the people native to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is of significance to Hyderabad, as the city is home to many students from Jammu & Kashmir studying in various government and private institutions, including central universities like the University of Hyderabad, English and Foreign languages University and Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

Kashmiris in Hyderabad, however, are worried about the situation back home more than their own safety. Some of them, who were planning to return home, have landed in a fix now.

“Hyderabad has been a safe space for us. However, a journey home can be dangerous,” rued a Kashmiri student studying in Hyderabad. The J&K police has also started a helpline for Kashmiris - 0194-2451515.

On Saturday, AIMIM MLA Kausar Mahiuddin, posted on Twitter, “Dear Kashmiris in Hyderabad, Plz feel absolutely safe here and if you need to go out for weekend shopping or to a restaurant and if you feel scared, please let me know. I and many others will walk with you.”

Warning after fake video of terrorist in city goes viral

Social media platforms were thrown out of gear on Saturday morning after a video showing a ‘terrorist’ being caught at a shopping mall in Attapur. Soon after, the Cyberabad police refuted the authenticity of the video and revealed the video was related to a mock drill conducted by Mumbai police two days ago. The police further warned the public against spreading such rumours.