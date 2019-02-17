Sweets wrapped in gold foil seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now gold in a sweet box! Nearly 585 grams of 24 karat gold worth `19.5 lakh was seized by Air Intelligence Unit officials at RGI Airport in Shamshabad on Saturday. Officials scanned the baggage of a passenger and found gold foils concealed inside cardboard box containing sweets, chocolates and in a photo frame.

On further checking of the box and the photo frame thoroughly, officials noticed chocolates, sweets and the photo frame were wrapped in gold foils.

The foils weighed 585.364 grams of 24 karat gold and is valued at around `19.50 lakh.Officials said the passenger who carried the baggage fled leaving the baggage. Initial inquiries revealed that the passenger could have landed in a flight from Dubai and fled due to fear of being caught.