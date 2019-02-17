Home Cities Hyderabad

Sweets wrapped in gold foil seized

On further checking of the box and the photo frame thoroughly, officials noticed chocolates, sweets and the photo frame were wrapped in gold foils.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

The gold seized at RGIA on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now gold in a sweet box! Nearly 585 grams of 24 karat gold worth `19.5 lakh was seized by Air Intelligence Unit officials at RGI Airport in Shamshabad on Saturday.  Officials scanned the baggage of a passenger and found gold foils concealed inside  cardboard box containing sweets, chocolates and in a photo frame.

On further checking of the box and the photo frame thoroughly, officials noticed chocolates, sweets and the photo frame were wrapped in gold foils.

The foils weighed 585.364 grams of 24 karat gold and is valued at around `19.50 lakh.Officials said the passenger who carried the baggage fled leaving the baggage. Initial inquiries revealed that the passenger could have landed in a flight from Dubai and fled due to fear of being caught.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp