34 special trains to chug this summer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ease the extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railways will run 34 special trains between Hyderabad-Kochuveli and Hyderabad-Ernakulam.

Train 07115 Hyderabad-Kochuveli special train will depart Hyderabad at 21.00 hrs and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 21:30/21:40 hrs on March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Saturdays) and arrive Kochuveli at 03.20 hrs on Mondays.

In the return direction, Train 07116 Kochuveli-Hyderabad special train will depart Kochuveli at 07:45 hrs on March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Mondays) and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 13:30/13:25 hrs on the next day and arrive Hyderabad at 14:00 hrs.