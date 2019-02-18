Home Cities Hyderabad

34 special trains to chug this summer

In a bid to ease the extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railways will run 34 special trains between Hyderabad-Kochuveli and Hyderabad-Ernakulam.

Published: 18th February 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

Train 07115 Hyderabad-Kochuveli special train will depart Hyderabad at 21.00 hrs and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 21:30/21:40 hrs on March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Saturdays) and arrive Kochuveli at 03.20 hrs on Mondays.

In the return direction, Train 07116 Kochuveli-Hyderabad special train will depart Kochuveli at 07:45 hrs on March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Mondays) and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 13:30/13:25 hrs on the next day and arrive Hyderabad at 14:00 hrs.

Train Indian railways Hyderabad-Kochuveli

