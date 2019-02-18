Home Cities Hyderabad

Allegedly harassed for dowry, woman kills self

Alleged harassment for additional dowry forced a newly-wed woman to end her life.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged harassment for additional dowry forced a newly-wed woman to end her life. M Dhanalaxmi (25) committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in KPHB colony, said police. A case of dowry harassment has been registered against Dhanalaxmi’s husband D Krishna Rao, an employee with Hyderabad District Education Officer’s office and his father and brother. Dhanalaxmi before committing suicide has texted to her father about her decision.

According to the family, Dhanalaxmi was married to Krishna Rao in April 2018. Her family gave the groom’s family, Rs 10 lakh cash, 40 tolas of gold and one-acre land as dowry, in addition to a few household appliances. But one month into the marriage, Krishna Rao, working as a Record Assistant in DEO Hyderabad’s office, started harassing her. He would often come home heavily drunk and harass her physically and mentally. There were several occasions when he would beat her severely and confined her inside the home.

A month ago, during Sankranti vacations, Krishna Rao’s relatives settled the issue and promised that he would take proper care of her and not torture her again. However, the torture increased and the demand for additional dowry also came up. Unable to bear the harassment, Dhanalaxmi took the extreme step, said her father M Shankar Rao.

Based on Shankar Rao’s complaint, a case of harassment, under charges of additional dowry, has been booked against Krishna Rao, his father Naga Sathya Prasad and brother Vijaya Krishna Rao. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The case is under investigation, said KPHB Inspector S Laxmi Narayana.

