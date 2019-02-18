Home Cities Hyderabad

Busting myth: New moms turn entrepreneurs

Some of them have even had to deal with family pressures and the responsibility of taking care of young children single-handedly.

Representational image

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking the myth that women drop out of the workforce soon after pregnancy, We Hub, the government-run entrepreneurship incubator for women entrepreneurs in Telangana has seen a steady inflow of new mothers taking up entrepreneurship.

According to officials, in the last 11 months of operations, they have seen many women from the age group 25-35 join the initiative — several of whom were young mothers who had dropped out of the workforce, taken a break and joined the riskier grounds of entrepreneurship.

This trend was seen across the 26 projects presently being incubated in the State-led women’s exclusive incubator, 17 projects helped under the MSME credit programme and several other start-ups counselled for their business models.

Officials note that though there are entrepreneurs from various age groups, some of whom are as young as 15, the increase has been with regard to young mothers, who took their maternity break and used it to boost their entrepreneurial side.

At present, various studies done on the global level, show the best cities from India that are considered conducive for women entrepreneurs are Delhi and Bengaluru. These cities were ranked 49 and 40 in the Dell 2018 Women Entrepreneur Cities Study out of 50 cities.

As per the Sixth Economic Census of 2018, on the whole, women constitute only 14 per cent of the total entrepreneurs in the country.

“At present the main challenge is that of visibility for female entrepreneurs. Though there are many policy interventions and schemes, they do not know where exactly to look up. So, as a government institution to foster Women’s entrepreneurship, we handhold them though the process irrespective of what kind of start-up they have and at what stage of it they are in,” noted Deepthi Ravula, CEO of We Hub.

