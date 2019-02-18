Cops detain offender under PD Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Maharashtra-based notorious property offender, who was involved in attention diversion offences targeting woman and subsequently arrested by Cyberabad police recently, has been detained under PD act.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar issued detention orders against Waseem Abbas Siraj.

Waseem, along with his gang looted gold from six women at separate locations in less than five hours time during the month of October 2018.

Waseem Abbas Siraj has been listed on the ‘most wanted’ list by the police in Mumbai, Thane, Varanasi, Allahabad and Patna for robbery, back cheating and attention diversion cases.

Since his release from prison in November 2017, he, along with his associates were involved in 58 offences in different parts of the country. Waseem was earlier arrested six times by Maharashtra and Karnataka police.

During his arrest a month ago, Cyberabad police recovered 32.5 tolas of gold, worth over Rs 11 lakh.