Crumbling government schools in Hyderabad cry for repair

HYDERABAD: Despite the government’s tall claims to make government schools better than the private ones, with increased impetus on digital education, basic facilities in government schools in Hyderabad district are not so encouraging.

The Hyderabad district collector has been receiving at least one complaint pertaining to infrastructural deficiency in school within the region every week.

As per records available at the Hyderabad Collectorate, in past one year, 30 grievances pertaining to lack of infrastructure and facilities in government schools have been received. Some of the complaints are of school buildings being in a dilapidated condition. A complainant has asked for additional rooms as the students cannot be housed in crumbling rooms.

When contacted, B Venkata Narasamma, Deputy Education Officer(DEO), said. “We have already submitted proposals to the State government for the construction of 15 new buildings and additional classrooms. Even the funds have been released by the government but there is no government land in Hyderabad district.”

Narasamma admitted that many complaints were about the desire for additional classrooms. “But, without land, how can we construct new classrooms,” she said. She, however, said that the government was working hard to ensure that infrastructure in government schools is improved. Officials at the district’s revenue department too said that they were receiving at least one application or complaint from citizens on different issues in government schools.

“For additional land or for the construction of new buildings, the concerned mandal revenue officials have to inspect each case and submit a report. This report is then forwarded to the district education department authorities who will ultimately be responsible to resolve the complaint,” an official said.Further, the official said, “Education department has to improve infrastructure in schools.”

