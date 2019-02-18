Home Cities Hyderabad

I-T department trains lens on Rakesh Reddy’s transactions

Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (File | PTI)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Hyderabad Police, income tax officials have now trained their lens on the case pertaining to the murder of businessman Chigurupati Jayaram. The key accused in the case, Rakesh Reddy, is a person of means and had handed over cash running into crores of rupees to Jayaram before the murder.
The taxmen hope to find some clues that can help the case by scrutinising the movement of money and checking if there has been any tax evasion. Also of interest to the officials is that Rakesh rented out a luxurious duplex house for `1.5 lakh a month purportedly to kill Jayaram.

During interrogation, Rakesh claimed he handed over `4.5 crore to Jayaram. Sleuths looking into the case said Rakesh Reddy lived a life of  luxury and often holidayed in Goa and frequented its casinos. Though they have spotted irregularities in the transactions made by the accused, I-T officials will initiate action only after police ready the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Hills Police and Task Force sleuths have jointly intensified the probe after court allowed the police to keep the key accused in custody for another eight days.As part of the probe, the Police will soon take Rakesh to Nandigama in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh where he abandoned the car in which Jayaram’s body was found on national highway-65.

Another cop in line of fire

After a police officer was transferred for allegedly aiding Rakesh Reddy in moving Jayaram’s body, it has come to light that another cop advised Rakesh to surrender. Hours after the murder, while the preliminary inquiry was underway, the officer rang up Rakesh and asked him to surrender before the police.

He warned the accused that if he does not surrender, it would pose problems to him and other policemen with  whom he had conversed.Investigators who scrutinised Rakesh’s call data and WhatsApp messages will soon serve notices to policemen asking them to appear before the investigating team to clarify why they had conversed with Rakesh Reddy.

‘Life of luxury’

Sleuths looking into the case said Rakesh Reddy lived a life of  luxury and often holidayed in Goa and frequented its casinos. Though they have spotted irregularities in the transactions, I-T officials will initiate action only after police ready the chargesheet

