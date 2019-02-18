Kashmiris feel no fear in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of ghastly terror attack in Pulwama that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the Kashmiris living in different part of the country are being subject to harassment.

However, the situation is quite different in Hyderabad which the people from the valley consider their second home. The residents have been offering shelter to any Kashmiri who felt vulnerable in the city.

Sibani Sahu, a city-based techie, is one among them. Offering to shelter anyone who feels threatened, she said on Twitter: “At least two Kashmiri women groups have expressed fear following the incident.”

However, 30-year-old Suhail Bhat, a Kashmiri trader in the city, calls the city of pearls his second home. “People care about us here, this is our second home. There is no sense of fear.”.