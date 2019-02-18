Man opens fire at cousin over dispute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old businessman allegedly opened fire at his cousin over a land dispute at Petbasheerabad, in Cyberabad commissionerate jurisdiction, on Sunday. The victim, Mahipal Reddy, who was not hit by the bullet, approached the police and a case has been registered. Initial inquiries revealed the land was in dispute between the two brothers for a very long time, as both of them were trying to take possession of the entire land.

According to police, Mahipal Reddy was erecting stone pillars at the land located in Devarayamzal village. The accused, identified as Venugopal Reddy, also a resident of the same village, arrived at the land and started assaulting Mahipal Reddy, asking why they were erecting the pillars. Mahipal pushed Venugopal aside and tried to escape. But Venugopal caught hold of Mahipal, beat him and abused him in vulgar language. When Mahipal freed himself from Venugopal and tried to run away from the place, Venugopal took out his weapon from the car and loaded ammunition into it.

While Mahipal ran for cover, Venugopal opened fire at Mahipal. The bullet hit a wall near the land. Based on a complaint by Mahipal’s father, a case of criminal trespassing, attempt to murder and Arms Act is registered against Venugopal, said Petbasheerabad police officials.