Home Cities Hyderabad

Man opens fire at cousin over dispute

A 38-year-old businessman allegedly opened fire at his cousin over a land dispute at Petbasheerabad, in Cyberabad commissionerate jurisdiction, on Sunday.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old businessman allegedly opened fire at his cousin over a land dispute at Petbasheerabad, in Cyberabad commissionerate jurisdiction, on Sunday. The victim, Mahipal Reddy, who was not hit by the bullet, approached the police and a case has been registered. Initial inquiries revealed the land was in dispute between the two brothers for a very long time, as both of them were trying to take possession of the entire land.

According to police, Mahipal Reddy was erecting stone pillars at the land located in Devarayamzal village. The accused, identified as Venugopal Reddy, also a resident of the same village, arrived at the land and started assaulting Mahipal Reddy, asking why they were erecting the pillars. Mahipal pushed Venugopal aside and tried to escape. But Venugopal caught hold of Mahipal, beat him and abused him in vulgar language. When Mahipal freed himself from Venugopal and tried to run away from the place, Venugopal took out his weapon from the car and loaded ammunition into it.

While Mahipal ran for cover, Venugopal opened fire at Mahipal. The bullet hit a wall near the land. Based on a complaint by Mahipal’s father, a case of criminal trespassing, attempt to murder and Arms Act is registered against Venugopal, said Petbasheerabad police officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberabad commissionerate Mahipal Reddy Gun Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp