Home Cities Hyderabad

New Rachakonda Commisonerate building inaugurated at Neredmet

Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Sunday inaugurated the new building which will house the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Neredmet.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Sunday inaugurated the new building which will house the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Neredmet. Speaking on the occasion, he underscored the importance of a good police and administration department in achieving a ‘Bangaru Telangana’.

“Law & Order and safety have always been of great importance to the government. Foundations to several police establishments have been laid since the State formation. But it is great that this building was completed in a record 18 months period at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore,” the minister said.

The new building will temporarily house the commissionerate till the construction of another permanent structure at Medipally on Hyderabad-Warangal highway in a vast area of 53 acres.

The Home Minister further stated that with more initiatives and public partnership, police have become more accessible to the public. The effect is also seen in the form of change in behaviour of policemen, he said.

“Unlike in the past, people are approaching police more freely and so many issues are solved by continuous counselling and friendly policing initiatives.” he said.

Speaking at the event, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that Government has taken many measures with the vision of a crime-free state. The most important among these measures is to increase visible policing and patrolling, for which Rs 350 crore were sanctioned and more than 11,000 patrolling vehicles were given to the police department immediately after the formation of the State. The new building will be another step towards the vision, as with its presence, it will take policing closer to the citizens.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the government has allotted 86 acres of land for the commissionerate including 53 acres for the permanent building and 23 acres for CAR headquarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahmood Ali Bangaru Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp