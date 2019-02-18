New Rachakonda Commisonerate building inaugurated at Neredmet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Sunday inaugurated the new building which will house the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Neredmet. Speaking on the occasion, he underscored the importance of a good police and administration department in achieving a ‘Bangaru Telangana’.

“Law & Order and safety have always been of great importance to the government. Foundations to several police establishments have been laid since the State formation. But it is great that this building was completed in a record 18 months period at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore,” the minister said.

The new building will temporarily house the commissionerate till the construction of another permanent structure at Medipally on Hyderabad-Warangal highway in a vast area of 53 acres.

The Home Minister further stated that with more initiatives and public partnership, police have become more accessible to the public. The effect is also seen in the form of change in behaviour of policemen, he said.

“Unlike in the past, people are approaching police more freely and so many issues are solved by continuous counselling and friendly policing initiatives.” he said.

Speaking at the event, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that Government has taken many measures with the vision of a crime-free state. The most important among these measures is to increase visible policing and patrolling, for which Rs 350 crore were sanctioned and more than 11,000 patrolling vehicles were given to the police department immediately after the formation of the State. The new building will be another step towards the vision, as with its presence, it will take policing closer to the citizens.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the government has allotted 86 acres of land for the commissionerate including 53 acres for the permanent building and 23 acres for CAR headquarters.