Turning used oil into fuel good but not happening

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that your cooking oil is a potential bio-fuel in itself? In a chemical process named trans-esterification, edible oils are converted into biofuels. This process becomes of great use in recycling thousands of litres of used cooking oil, that either goes into the drains or worse, reused, especially given the carcinogenic properties of reused oil.

Taking note of this fuel-opportunity, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandated every food operating business that uses more than 50 litres edible oil per day to discard all of its leftover oil by day-end. However, Telangana is far from reaping fuel from cooking oil.

FSSAI has mandated that the used oil needs to be discarded to an authorised FSSAI agency. Originally shaped in August 2018, the revised policy mandates all food operating business to comply with the new norms of maintaining records of used oil starting March 1, 2019. But given the circumstances, this seems to be a far off dream. Though there are several aggregators that need to be appointed by the FSSAI across India, Telangana and many other states have no aggregator appointed as till date. From the data available with Bio-Diesel Association of India (BDAI), Telangana along with Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, is yet to see a State-wide aggregator.

“There is no awareness among hotels and fast food centres relating to the disposal of discarded edible oil. The conversion of discarded oil into biofuel is a good one but that is not happening as there is no one to take the oil, as of now,” said an FSSAI official. “It will take time until we send out notices to all eateries and educate them on this before there is any enforcement conducted,” he added. The GHMC food inspectors have found out that a lot of food joints in the city reuse cooking oil until it turns black.