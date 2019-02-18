Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman, daughter flee from home

According to police, Manasa, of Mahabubnagar district, got married to Raghuveer in 2013.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old woman along with her three-year-old daughter went missing from their home at Chandanagar on Saturday night. Police said Manasa, the woman, could have taken the decision to run away due to disputes with her husband Raghuveer.

According to police, Manasa, of Mahabubnagar district, got married to Raghuveer in 2013. The couple has a three-year-old child Varshini and were residing at Taranagar under Chandanagar police limits in Cyberabad. Both had had difference over the past.

On Saturday night, Manasa called her brother Srinivas and informed him that she was fed up with her husband and was leaving home along with her daughter. She also told him not to search for her and that she and her daughter wanted to live happily away from everyone.

Ahmed Pasha, sub-inspector Chandanagar, said that they were verifying the CCTv footage in the surroundings.

