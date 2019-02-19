Hyderabad-based 5-member gang held for tampering with visa process, passports

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking advantage of loopholes in the coordination between agencies responsible for processing visa documents, a five-member gang led by a city-based graduate tampered passports to help ‘needy’ public cross borders, illegally.

The North Zone task force of Hyderabad police arrested the all five gang members on charges of tampering passports and providing fake documents to at least 450 persons for their visa processing at various foreign consulates in Hyderabad and other parts of the country. A few of them even succeeded in obtaining visa from the consulates concerned, said police officials.

The accused are identified as Mohd Abdul Raheemuddin, the kingpin of the gang, Khaled Khan, Mohd Shaik Ilyas, Syed Omran and Mohd Zaheeruddin. 88 original passports, three fake passports, two tampered passports and other material used for making documents, fake rubber stamps and `3.12 lakh in cash were seized. Illiyas played a major role in tampering details using ultra violet lamps. Omran supplied the rubber stamps for various government agencies, emigration of different countries, consulates, banks.

Raheemuddin targeted those looking for lucrative jobs in countries like USA, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, and were illiterate or lacked enough educational qualifications to travel abroad for jobs, he prepared fake bank statements, experience certificates, IT return statements and other related documents. For this process, he charged around `40,000 from each client and up to `5 lakh if they obtained a visa.

Inquiries revealed that Raheemuddin earned around `1 crore in this way and spent the earnings on purchasing a flat and an open plot

Anjani Kumar appealed to citizens to not fall victim to fake agents and go through the websites of consulate of any country which have complete information about jobs, visa process and other minute details.