A classic case of lost in translation

Sonali Dabade By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Translated novels are a great way to bring more stories out into the world. And in a time where there isn’t a dearth of any kind of stories – be it original or translated – what we need is for well-translated works to make their way to readers. Works that get the intended message across to them as effectively as possible. But what tends to happen is that in the rush to expand the horizons, some mediocre work gets sent out to the readers. And while Hindi Short Stories is definitely not one of the latter, it cannot be classified as a top-notch translation either.

This collection of short stories, curated and translated by Girdhar Rathi has some acclaimed stories by popular, award-winning Hindi writers starting with Ram Kumar and ending with Prayag Shukla. While the names of these authors and their stories, which the translator says are some of their best and his favorites, should do something to the reader’s emotions, all it does it bestow a little smile, at its best.

The authors in question are heavyweights when read in the language they write in. But translating their works into English seems somewhat inadequate and doesn’t do justice to the originals. The stories are one-time enjoyable reads at best, with none managing to lay a lasting impression on the reader. And it is an ode to how much these authors are revered by the translator that there is a clause – if you can call it that – in his author’s note that pulls the blame of any problems with the translation, onto himself.

While the stories are nice – adorable, too, in places – they are just not in a place where one could go gaga about them. They are merely ordinary, made even more so by the sizeable number of spelling mistakes scattered throughout the book. And at some points, the translation is loose, keeping the plot and the intent vague to the very end of the story.

Despite the pedestrian translation, Hindi Short Stories is a collection of short stories that has the power to remind you of a warm, love-filled, familiar evening with your family, replete with a cup of adrak wali chai.With the social commentaries, the vagaries of life, the kind of love that makes ordinary extraordinary, the absurdisms peppered within humanity, and the banalities that make up our human lifetime, this book is a silent addition to the list of books that one can read on a quiet evening and ponder about everything that the book has to offer. It will make you wonder about everything that you do, everything that could have been, and everything that could be.

So if you’re feeling homesick or nostalgic and want stories that will remind you of home, then you can definitely go ahead and pick this short story collection.

Publisher: Niyogi Books

Price: Rs. 395