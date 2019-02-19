Book on human emotions and the lines in between

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padmini Dutta Sharma, an NRI who has found home in Hyderabad and moved back to the city a few months ago, has recently come out with her ninth book titled ‘Sleeping with the arch rivals’. The book, like her previous ones, have been published and distributed by Amazon globally.

The front cover depicting a female face with multiple piercings looks intriguing, almost making one to believe that the book must be either a crime thriller or an adult novel bordering on to erotica, but in reality the book is about human emotions and their impact on human lives.

Padmini adopts an illustrative style for this book where although she has dedicated separate chapters to each human emotion like jealousy, greed, fear, marriage, dreams, sex, lust etc.

The book has over 18 chapters are each one stretches to about five or six pages, making it an easy read. One can read them without having to follow a sequence. In the chapter Social Media and literature, she recalls how she got cheated from various quarter during the launch of her first book. How the Press barely gave her coverage while the so-called book agents went missing in action on D-day. She says that online platforms such as Amazon and social media platforms such as Facebook or blogs have made the lives of writers easier.

The chapter on love and friendships throws light on the oft-spoken subject of the thin line between the two emotions. The chapter on sex resonates with the thoughts of most progressive folk. Luckily, nowhere does she judge the human emotions towards sex.

While the writing is simple and clear, the formatting of the book seems flawed, with words merging into the words next to them and some errors in spaces between them.

Author Padmini has penned books on different genres, ranging from fiction to non fiction, essays to poems and novel to short stories. She has contributed for leading newspapers, literary journals. Her debut creation ‘Spice up your marriage’ published in 2012 was based on true life incidents and characters. The book discussed the reasons and behind marital discords. She delves into what causes hostility which leads to conflicts and perhaps even divorce.

The book focusses not just on the problems, but also throws light on solutions for a sustained married life. ‘Uncensored revelations’ – a collection of 100 poems on various themes followed suit next year.

Padmini, an Indian writer is known for her philanthropic endeavors; she is also a social counsellor and communications consultant. A Master’s in English who began her career as a journalist in 1989, subsequently diversified her arena into PR, Branding & Advertising along with her literary contributions to various magazines and newspapers.

She has also ventured into short experimental films made on burning and sensational issues. Her new book ‘Sleeping with the arch rivals’ is by Sparrow Publication and priced at `150.