Builders threaten to stall 2BHK works

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Builders and contractors executing State government’s double bedroom houses scheme have threatened to stall the housing works if government fails to help them in procuring cement at the agreement rate.

The Builders Association of India, Telangana, in a representation submitted to the Chief Secretary, S K Joshi, Special Chief Secretary (Housing Department), Chitra Ramachandram, Principal Secretary for Industries, Jayesh Ranjan and GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore urges them to intervene in the matter and help the agencies who have taken up the 2 BHK works to procure cement at the agreement rate.

This, the association said, would be of immense help in getting uninterrupted supply of cement, enabling the agencies for timely completion of the two bedroom houses and to avoid unnecessary extra burden on the government exchequer.

The BAI has brought to the notice of the government that their contractors are executing the 2 BHK housing projects at about 109 locations in the city and its outskirts with a fixed contract cement rate of `230 per bag.

But from February 1, all the cement companies have drastically increased the cement prices by forming a cartel which is unlawful as per Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practice (MRTP) Act.