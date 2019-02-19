Home Cities Hyderabad

Builders threaten to stall 2BHK works

Published: 19th February 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Builders and contractors executing State government’s double bedroom houses scheme have threatened to stall the housing works if government fails to help them in procuring cement at the agreement rate.

The Builders Association of India, Telangana, in a representation submitted to the Chief Secretary, S K Joshi, Special Chief Secretary (Housing Department), Chitra Ramachandram, Principal Secretary for Industries, Jayesh Ranjan and GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore urges them to intervene in the matter and help the agencies who have taken up the 2 BHK works to procure cement at the agreement rate.
This, the association said, would be of immense help in getting uninterrupted supply of cement, enabling the agencies for timely completion of the two bedroom houses and to avoid unnecessary extra burden on the government exchequer.

The BAI has brought to the notice of the government that their contractors are executing the 2 BHK housing projects at about 109 locations in the city and its outskirts with a fixed contract cement rate of `230 per bag.

But from February 1, all the cement companies have drastically increased the cement prices by forming a cartel which is unlawful as per Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practice (MRTP) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp