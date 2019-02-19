Farmers left in tears as onion prices in Hyderabad hit rock bottom

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prices of onions in the market is bringing tears to its cultivators as large consignments of the vegetable reached Hyderabad from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. The glut has caused a massive drop in the price.

Many of the city’s markets are flooded with onions because of overproduction as the crop is grown across the country. Production is generally heavy between January and April. Prices have been observed to hit rock-bottom in January.

This time, the production, according to sources, is five times more than previous years. Against `1,500 per quintal, the crop is now being sold a mere `500 to `750 per quintal. “Prices will likely stabilise in the next 20 days,” D Sudhakar, a wholesale onion merchant, told Express. The prices will also probably shoot up between April and August, as onion production comes down during this period. At this point, most of the produce will come from Gujarat and Maharashtra States, leading to an increase in the price, he said.

Also, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the yield has been good this time for local farmers.