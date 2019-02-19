Home Cities Hyderabad

Farmers left in tears as onion prices in Hyderabad hit rock bottom

Many of the city’s markets are flooded with onions because of overproduction as the crop is grown across the country. Production is generally heavy between January and April.

Published: 19th February 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prices of onions in the market is bringing tears to its cultivators as large consignments of the vegetable reached Hyderabad from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. The glut has caused a massive drop in the price.

Many of the city’s markets are flooded with onions because of overproduction as the crop is grown across the country. Production is generally heavy between January and April. Prices have been observed to hit rock-bottom in January.

This time, the production, according to sources, is five times more than previous years. Against `1,500 per quintal, the crop is now being sold a mere `500 to `750 per quintal. “Prices will likely stabilise in the next 20 days,” D Sudhakar, a wholesale onion merchant, told Express. The prices will also probably shoot up between April and August, as onion production comes down during this period. At this point, most of the produce will come from Gujarat and Maharashtra States, leading to an increase in the price, he said.
Also, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the yield has been good this time for local farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp