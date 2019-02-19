Home Cities Hyderabad

Goof-up by BC Corporation leaves beneficiaries of self-employment scheme in the lurch

B Abbayya, one of the beneficiary, said that one year back he applied for self-employment subsidy in BC Corporation online. 

Published: 19th February 2019

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent goof-up by Backward Classes Welfare Corporation left many beneficiaries of the self-employment scheme in the lurch as they were given invalid cheques. The beneficiaries of the scheme in Hyderabad were given cheques dated September, in the month of January. However, as cheque validity is only for three months since the date of issue, many beneficiaries received a shock when they went to banks to encash the cheques.

However, the subsidy will be given as a grant to the unit cost of  Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from BC Corporation to the applicants who have applied for industries, services and business sector (ISB) and petty business. The sanctioned funds should be utilised for the purchase of materials as per their line of business.

A total of 1,754 beneficiaries have registered for a subsidy of Rs  50,000 and the BC Corporation sanctioned Rs 82.95 crore for 993 beneficiaries, who have received cheques and the remaining 761 applications are awaiting for funds.

Meanwhile, the subsidy of Rs 2 lakh for self-employment, 3,191 applicants who have applied in 2017-18 for upgrading traditional occupations for buying tools, equipment, machinery,  are waiting  for loan for the last one year.

B Abbayya, one of the beneficiary, said that one year back he applied for self-employment subsidy in BC Corporation online.  A sum of Rs 50,000 was sanctioned and the authorities gave a cheque for the amount.  “I approached the bank to deposit the cheque, but  the bank authorities said the cheque had expired and refused to accept,” he alleged.  

When contacted,  Vimala Devi, deputy director of Hyderabad district Backward Classes Welfare Corporation, said that the cheques of few beneficiaries were invalid and officials have given new cheques to them.  “We resolved the issue and the remaining pending applications were also are approved,” she said, adding that once the State government releases funds, that they would hand over the cheques to them.

