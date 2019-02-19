Home Cities Hyderabad

Happy paintings = Happy moms

Painting is known to hone one's creative streak and help one relax and feel-good about themselves.

Published: 19th February 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Anirudh Yadav
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Pregnancy is one of the most challenging phases in a woman’s life and to help women go through this phase with more joy and bliss, KIMS Cuddles hospital, Kondapur, has started a special session for women every Saturday at 10 am. Dr. Shilpi Reddy HOD of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Dr. Prathima who conduct the sessions say the classes are designed to reduce pain, stress, depression and anxiety in pregnant women. 

“Doing fun and relaxing activities help expectant moms to give birth to happy and healthy babies. We have been conducting various sessions like yoga, paintings, childbirth  classes, diet, scrap book making etc,” Dr Shilpi informed. Doctors personally approach patients to understand the problems the pregnant women face.

Painting is known to hone one’s creative streak and help one relax and feel-good about themselves. The session in the second week of February was painting and many women were seen getting their hands dirty with colours and canvasses. This art session was of a different kind and looks like the babies in the tummies enjoyed it much more than anyone else. 

