Hyderabad to get water from Yellampally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government has initiated what it claims to be a permanent solution to drinking water shortages faced by the people of Patancheru, Bollaram and Jinnaram industrial areas along with Hyderabad. With their potable water needs entirely dependent on the Manjeera Reservoir, the State has instead decided to divert the Godavari water from Yellampally to Patancheru in order to meet the drinking water needs of people residing within 200km radius of Patancheru.

HMWS&SB officials have expressed happiness on the arrival of Godavari water to Patancheru which will feed the needs of both the public and the industries. It may be noted that the Godavari water was already released from Yellampally to Patancheru two days ago, but was not being utilised due to leakages and muddy water caused by installation of new pipelines. A specially-designed reservoir has been constructed for the storage of nearly 15 million litres of water. TRS government, after coming to power, had taken up the project works on war footing.

Godavari water will run from Yellampally to Patancheru, where it would be processed before being supplied to Hyderabad. This would leave the water from Manjeera to be utilised to meet needs of erstwhile Medak district. Authorities have been directed to completely utilise the Manjeera water for needs of Sangareddy as soon as the Godavari water reaches Patancheru.