Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to get water from Yellampally

Government has initiated what it claims to be a permanent solution to drinking water shortages faced by the people of Patancheru, Bollaram and Jinnaram industrial areas along with Hyderabad.

Published: 19th February 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government has initiated what it claims to be a permanent solution to drinking water shortages faced by the people of Patancheru, Bollaram and Jinnaram industrial areas along with Hyderabad. With their potable water needs entirely dependent on the Manjeera Reservoir, the State has instead decided to divert the Godavari water from Yellampally to Patancheru in order to meet the drinking water needs of people residing within 200km radius of Patancheru.

HMWS&SB officials have expressed happiness on the arrival of Godavari water to Patancheru which will feed the needs of both the public and the industries. It may be noted that the Godavari water was already released from Yellampally to Patancheru two days ago, but was not being utilised due to leakages and muddy water caused by installation of new pipelines. A specially-designed reservoir has been constructed for the storage of nearly 15 million litres of water. TRS government, after coming to power, had taken up the project works on war footing.

Godavari water will run from Yellampally to Patancheru, where it would be processed before being supplied to Hyderabad. This would leave the water from Manjeera to be utilised to meet needs of erstwhile Medak district. Authorities have been directed to completely utilise the Manjeera water for needs of Sangareddy as soon as the Godavari water reaches Patancheru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp