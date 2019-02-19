Home Cities Hyderabad

Ideas, projects under spotlight at startupedia 2019

The topics of the discussion ranged from when is a start-up investor ready.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Startupedia 2019, a national level platform organised by Institute of Public Enterprise Hyderabad (IPE)which took place on Feb 14 and 15, witnessed the participation of  200 participants from 50 teams coming in from all over India. The participants presented their business plans to angel investors and venture capitalists.

The speaker series on February 14  featured J Shrikar Vice President at Palle Srujana, and Shobha Dixit Director at ALPLA India Pvt, as the chief guest and guest of honour for the day. ‘

Day one sessions included three panel discussions who’s speakers were Rimpal Chawla, founder and CEO of Anitya Ventures, Shobha Dixit, Gagan Gupta founder EZEELI,Venture partner and Angle Investor, Vikrant Varshney co-founder and managing partner SUCSEED, Prof.G.K. Srikanth -Entrepreneurship Expert,  Mr Sandeep Bommireddi, Co-founder, Adonmo,  Anubhav Tiwari working with Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at (IIIT-H), Deepa Balasubramanian, CEO, the Sedibus, Manish Ranjan,  Co-founder and CEO of Nano Health , Dr Nanditha Sethi  founder and MD of TEZ (The entrepreneur Zone).

The topics of the discussion ranged from when is a start-up investor ready. To the global perspective of entrepreneurship to whether or not the start-up bubble is going to burst in the near future, the students actively participated in the panel discussions and had a lot of key take aways.  The day ended with a cultural programme for the participants. Day 2 of Startupedia kick-started with B-Plan pitching. 47 teams and 4 panels with each panel having 2 jury members got into action.

The day ended with the awards being given out,  The first prize was won by team “ADX”, The second was won by team “Rurban”. And the third was won by team “Good Feel”. The annual event provides a forum to working professionals.

