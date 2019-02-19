Indian jewels sparkle at NYFW ramp

Shillpi A Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrating their ongoing association with leading New York-based fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra in association with Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi unveiled its new jewellery line at the New York Fashion Week.

Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi designed and crafted statement Forevermark diamond jewellery set in 18K white and rose gold, specifically for the show with artistry to reflect the rich tapestry of Bibhu’s Fall-Winter 2019 collection. This year Mohapatra celebrated his anniversary collection, culminating in a decade of bold prints, intricate beading, and show-stopping silhouettes. Rounding out the celebration of the brand’s 10-year arch of success were Bibhu’s clients who brought his gowns to life.

If designer’s Fall-Winter 2019 collection was envisioned by his trip to Mount Stewart, UK, one of the world’s 10 most beautiful gardens, the new jewellery line by Narayan Jewellers was inspired by the beauty of nature, including exotic flowers such as cactus, frozen berries, dews on flower, water drops and speckles, snowflakes, spider webs to create exquisite pieces. Set in 18K white and rose gold, each jewellery piece was crafted in beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark Diamonds.

In keeping with the style, the jewellery collection defined innovation featuring layered necklaces, on-trend pieces such as ear cuffs, cocktail rings, statement necklaces, utility concept earrings with front and back ear clips and chandelier earrings to complement the designs, making the collection perfect for those summery evening parties and red-carpet appearances.