Look perfect for that date

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Confused as to what to wear and how to look for a date? A ‘no make-up’ look, flirty ankle strap heels or bardot neckline tiered dress or the classic LBD. Take suggestions from experts

Makeup tips:

Saba Khan, head make-up artist, MUD India and Iman Allana, founder of Bollyglow, have shared make-up tips to look stunning on your date.

* Go for no make-up look. Healthy looking skin with neutral eye and muted eyes and a bold liner to add that drama. This can be achieved by opting for good skin care products like a hydrating moisturiser and primer followed by using a sheer foundation focusing more on the skin. Finish off with soft nude lip and cheek stains in neutral tones. Focus on the eyes with a classic bold eye liner.

* Another look you can opt for is a brown smokey eye and a matte red lip to give the perfect pout. This works well for lunch dates with your beau.

* Opt for a bright, hot trend. Go experimental with some glitter for making a statement. This works well for a fun night out to a club with your better half or your girl gang. Team this statement look with a classic little black dress.

* Keep your base clean and glowing. Lashes are a huge trend and can add a nice feminine touch. Team with a nude or pink gloss.

* Go for pink monotone look. Pink is feminine and trending right now. Opt for pink eyeshadow, pink blush and a hint of pink on the lips.

* Keep your base clean and dewy. Do up your eyes in jewel tone. Finish with a clear shimmering gloss. This look is perfect after a work date look.

Shoe tips:

Tushar Ved, President of Major Brands India Pvt. Ltd., Charles & Keith and Shilpee Sharma, Head of design and StyleHub, Shoppers Stop, have listed tips on what to wear this Valentine’s Day.

Ankle strap heels: Ankle strap heels are a must-have this season. Sophisticated and chic, these look effortlessly on trend with any outfit. Sling backs and ankle straps accented in metallic buckles, floral eyelets and criss-cross pleats are ideal for the much needed stability in your stride. Be date-ready in candy colours, subtle golds and deep maroons.

Pumps: Classic pointed pumps are stylish. It is one of the most versatile styles. Pumps look great with cropped pants, mini-skirts, and, well, just about anything for the perfect date. Styled in vibrant prints, embossed textures and embellished mesh details, pair these pumps with your favourite sling/clutch to complete the look.

Sneakers: The minimal look is here to stay. Globally, designers continue to show their love to this most wearable style. The humble sneaker is undoubtedly the biggest footwear trend of the year and has kicked off a total fashion revolution. Sported by models, celebrities, bloggers and designers, sneakers have worked for almost all occasions as a fashion statement.

Classic sliders: Classic sliders in pastel hues are the ideal accessory this summer. The ease to slip on and off make slides the perfect companion for a beach sundowner or poolside party.

Dressing tips:

Brunch date look: A bardot neckline, tiered dress offsets the valentine mood for that special brunch date. Accessorise the outfit with a dainty golden pair of earrings and a chic neck piece. Style the oufit with a pair of wedges, a clutch or sling bag.

Lunch date look: For a brunch or lunch date, team a romantic dress with a pair of pencil heels for a touch of glamour, or flat sandals for a casual vibe. Versatility is the name of the game.

Coffee date look: Opt for a simple yet classy bright schiffley dress. Pair the dress with white flats or sneakers and a long chain for a crisp, V-Day feel.

Dinner date look: A great little black dress is always a good idea. Wear a classic black shift dress from the office straight to a dinner date. Lace ruffles and flutters and embellished neckline add to the chic look. Accessorise with a pair of chic earrings, a shiny clutch and stilettos and your good to go.