Mission: Creating more Geeta and Babita Phogats

HYDERABAD : Gonti Sudhakar Yadav does not just believe in sending empty ‘Happy Women’s Day’ greetings for International Women’s Day (March 8). He likes to work for girls throughout the year and is now on a mission to train young girls from the state to turn them into wrestling champs. Known to be the man who has sent 200 men and women state wrestlers for nationals, Sudhakar has 22 years of experience in wrestling.

Around 25 girls between ages 15 to 25 years, some of them Army Cadets too, train under him. Currently, a technical official in Telangana Wrestling Federation, he says, “Wrestling is one of the ancient sports in Indian history. Monarchs used to delightedly watch the wrestling matches. The legacy of wrestling still continues across the world and I am happy to promote it.” Sudhakar has won a bunch of senior state championships between 2016 t0 2018 alone. His students won over 100 medals in various championships (and sub junior level too).

Sudhakar hails from an agricultural and a wrestling family, and it was natural that he took to wrestling, thanks to his trainer who was none other than his grand father. He went on to become a professional wrestler and has won many trophies, championships and represented in national level. He pursued M. Tech as he was an academic topper but chose wrestling as his career.

After crossing many milestones, he pursued National Institute of Sports course from Patiala, one of the best institutes for sports and got posted in Telangana sports authority in Hyderabad at Balayogi stadium as a wrestling coach. Incidentally, with the rise in private wrestling championships across the country with prizes such as two wheelers and cars for the champions, more and more youngsters are taking up the sport.

Sudhakar has an impressive track record and it is not surprisingly why students from various places come to train in his centre. Balayogi Stadium is the only wrestling centre in Telangana were girls are encouraged to participate and take international wrestling champs Geeta and Babita Phogat as their inspiration.

Who can forget Danga, the Aamir Khan-starrer which was a biopic on these two woman wrestlers? Says coach Sudhakar, “Wrestling is the toughest sport. It takes alot of hard work to accomplish as it is body contact and skill, strength dominated game. Now my aim is to promote women wrestling all over India and to create international wrestlers from the state of Telangana.”