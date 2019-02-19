Standing up against the odds   

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : With over the top content mediums like Amazon and Netflix pushing stand up comedy specials – both in English and vernaculars – like it’s nobody’s business, Telugu stand up comedy frankly falls behind. Having said that, a resolute group of Telugu comedians are doing their best to create and spread the culture of stand up among the Telugu community. We explore where our city stands in the aspect of stand up comedy in our native tongue.

Other worlds

As it turns out, lack of audience or awareness isn’t a barrier that every vernacular faces. Sai Kiran who headlines the Telugu open mic at Coworker 24 every second Thursday is one of the scarce few who are keeping the torch burning. “Stand up in Tamil, Marathi, Gujrathi and more recently Kannada has exploded in the recent times in their own capacity.

However for us it is a slightly different market. Those attending regular open mics or stand up shows aren’t necessarily those who understand Telugu. It’s the mixed IT crowd of which all are adept at English but may or may not be familiar with Telugu. In places like Chennai or even Mumbai, the audience who know the local language are more,” says Sai. Citing the best example he could think of he says, “People like Aravind SA who do stand up in English but target the Tamil audience through their culture and language broke open avenues for Tamil comedians.

They thought that if 90 percent of the crowd can understand Tamil then why not do the entire set in Tamil. Praveen Kumar has been successful in bagging a stand up special entirely in Tamil.” He goes on to add, “We are certainly far from that. But things are changing for the better. We performed for an audience of four and we have come to do stand up comedy for over 40 now. There is definitely progress,” he says. Pranavi Pullagummi who curates the Telugu open mics at Coworker 24, Kavuri Hills says, “We had a full house at our last show. It takes a while for people to get accustomed to the idea of stand up comedy and that too in Telugu.”

Our culture

Sandesh Johnny who despite growing up in the North, stays close to his mother tongue by attempting at Telugu stand up, opines that the biggest reason why we do not see audiences thronging to watch ticketed stand up shows is deep-rooted. “In places like Bangalore, Mumbai or Chennai, the culture of going and watching a live show - of anything - is quite predominant. It is painfully non-existent here. Hyderabadi audiences are only used to spending money on a ticket if it is for a movie. Any shows in Ravindra Bharati are mostly free.

So the concept of paying for a show is fairly new here, more so if the artist isn’t celebrated,” he says. Sai Kiran adds to that by commenting, “Our audience are getting their fix of comedy through slapstick sketches on TV or the wide range of comedy already available in cinema. Telugu cinema has a grand offering of comedy for the audiences and quite frankly it’s a lot more advanced than many other industries. We have the highest number of comedians than any other industry in India. To draw audience who have their fix from a Brahmanandam and Ali to a Telugu stand up show will not be easy.”

pic: Vinay Madapu

Impact of media

One has to also note the inclusion of sketch comedy in the television arena. With shows like Jabardasth which thrives on sketch comedy, or reality shows like The Great Telugu Laughter Challenge raking in viewers, it is safe to assume that it can impact the live scene. Sai Kiran disagrees. “TV has a widespread audience especially in the masses.

But in my opinion, I don’t think those are the audiences that would showup at a stand up gig. I think audience who would appreciate Telugu stand up would be people who watch Amazon or Netflix comedy specials;those who resort to a different source of entertainment in another language as they aren’t finding it in their own.” Pranavi also concurs saying, “Sketch comedies and the shows on TV do not scratch the surface of stand up comedy. Mimicry or role playing isn’t stand up comedy. You can sound funny through it but it doesn’t make you a funny person. There is an authenticity and an honesty that needs to be attributed to the comedian when doing stand up comedy and these shows do not do justice to the art.”

Where do we stand

From performing for four people to now holding a full house, stand up comedy in Telugu has indeed come a long way, these comedians believe. But again, there’s a long way to go. “The day we were doing a Telugu stand up show for 30 people in a small room at Phoenix Arena in Hyderabad, there was a Gujarathi comedy play happening right outside in the lawn with 200-strong audience,” he says adding, “That shows the disparity in culture. There is a lack of awareness about the existance of Telugu stand up comedy which needs to be eliminated.”



srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com @PSrividya53