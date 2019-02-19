Home Cities Hyderabad

T-Hub start-ups create over 2,000 jobs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Entrepreneurship is often touted as a way of generating jobs, especially at a time when unemployment has become a major concern. The start-ups from the outgoing batch incubated in T-Hub’s Lab 32 are striking examples of the success of entrepreneurship as they have created over 2,000 jobs.

The first batch that started in May last year, raked in an average revenue of `27 lakh per start-up. It also raised funds of `112 crore, apart from creating many jobs. In fact, during one such recruitment drive, a total of 62 startups that were looking to fill 200 jobs, had received almost 2,300 applications.

Meanwhile, T-Hub on Monday called for applications for the second batch of Lab 32. Applications opened from Monday and would close on April 8, 2019. The batch would commence on May 1. Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub said, “The innovation ecosystem in India has to grow strategically and there needs to be a constant supply of start-ups with trend-making innovative solutions.”

