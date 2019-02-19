Whoa! Hyderabad’s average blood sugar control is 8.64 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Diabetes Care Index (iDCITM) revealed that the three-month average blood sugar control (HbA1c level) of people with diabetes inHyderabad is 8.64 percent against the recommended target of <7 percent. India on the whole is also found to be at an HbA1c average of 8.51 percent. 80 percent of people with diabetes in India have HbA1c above the recommended levels leading to over 3.14 crore cases of micro and macro vascular complications such as heart, eye, kidney, nerve and limb disease. The annual diabetes related healthcare cost was up to `63,000 crore in the year 2017.

“Diabetes is a metabolic condition manifesting with elevated blood glucose levels and is often accompanied with hypertension and lipid abnormalities. A high HbA1c number means the person’s sugar level is uncontrolled which in turn means the person is at increased risk of developing complications such as cardiovascular disease, renal disease and eye complications,” said Dr Rakesh Sahay, Head of the department of Endocrinology, Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad.

The iDCITM was introduced in 2018 by Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) and Novo Nordisk India as part of their “IMPACT India: The 1000-Day Challenge” to improve diabetes care in India. Based on big data analytics, iDCITM provides a real-time view of the average HbA1c in India and its key cities.

Dr D.Vijay Sheker Reddy, Prof of Endocrinology, Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, said: “Keeping track of the HbA1c level is a simple way to help a patient adhere to the prescribed treatment plan. This is a key part of managing diabetes along with diet, exercise and medication.”

The overall ambition of “IMPACT India: The 1000-Day Challenge” is to reduce the average HbA1c of the country by 1% in partnership with like minded stakeholders. A 1% decrease in HbA1c can lead to significant reduction in complications and the associated economic burden.

Melvin D’souza, CVP and GM, Novo Nordisk India said: “With the 1000-Day Challenge we will continue to work with all stakeholders on a targeted approach to improve diabetes care.”

Novo Nordisk has also started a radio and social media campaign to get people to focus on the relationship between uncontrolled diabetes and heart disease.