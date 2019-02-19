Home Cities Hyderabad

Whoa! Hyderabad’s average blood sugar control is 8.64 per cent

Novo Nordisk has also started a radio and social media campaign to get people to focus on the relationship between uncontrolled diabetes and heart disease.

Published: 19th February 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Diabetes Care Index (iDCITM) revealed that the three-month average blood sugar control (HbA1c level) of people with diabetes inHyderabad is 8.64 percent against the recommended target of <7 percent. India on the whole is also found to be at an HbA1c average of 8.51 percent. 80 percent of people with diabetes in India have HbA1c above the recommended levels leading to over 3.14 crore cases of micro and macro vascular complications such as heart, eye, kidney, nerve and limb disease. The annual diabetes related healthcare cost was up to `63,000 crore in the year 2017.

“Diabetes is a metabolic condition manifesting with elevated blood glucose levels and is often accompanied with hypertension and lipid abnormalities. A high HbA1c number means the person’s sugar level is uncontrolled which in turn means the person is at increased risk of developing complications such as cardiovascular disease, renal disease and eye complications,” said  Dr Rakesh Sahay, Head of the department of Endocrinology, Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad.

The iDCITM was introduced in 2018 by Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) and Novo Nordisk India as part of their “IMPACT India: The 1000-Day Challenge” to improve diabetes care in India. Based on big data analytics, iDCITM provides a real-time view of the average HbA1c in India and its key cities.
Dr D.Vijay Sheker Reddy, Prof of Endocrinology, Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, said: “Keeping track of the HbA1c level is a simple way to help a patient adhere to the prescribed treatment plan. This is a key part of managing diabetes along with diet, exercise and medication.”

The overall ambition of “IMPACT India: The 1000-Day Challenge” is to reduce the average HbA1c of the country by 1% in partnership with like minded stakeholders. A 1% decrease in HbA1c can lead to significant reduction in complications and the associated economic burden.

Melvin D’souza, CVP and GM, Novo Nordisk India said: “With the 1000-Day Challenge we will continue to work with all stakeholders on a targeted approach to improve diabetes care.”

Novo Nordisk has also started a radio and social media campaign to get people to focus on the relationship between uncontrolled diabetes and heart disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp