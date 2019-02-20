Home Cities Hyderabad

Two peddlers from Visakhapatnam held with 106 kg of ganja

Based on a tip-off,  Malkajgiri SOT and Choutuppal police intercepted their vehicle while they were transporting the drug concealed in their car at Choutuppal.

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters, including an Intermediate student from Vizag, were nabbed by the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team on Tuesday on charges of illegal possession and transportation of ganja. The sleuths seized 106 kg of ganja and other material worth Rs15 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as M Ganesh (23) and P Sai (19), both from Gollagonda in Visakhapatnam district while the main accused Ramprasad,  from Narsipatnam, is absconding. According to police,  Ramprasad had purchased ganja from Vizag agency area and hired Ganesh and Sai to transport the same to Hyderabad. Based on a tip-off,  Malkajgiri SOT and Choutuppal police intercepted their vehicle while they were transporting the drug concealed in their car at Choutuppal.

On checking, they found ganja packets in the car. Police detained the occupants, who confessed to smuggling ganja from Vizag to Hyderabad. Further inquiries revealed that Ganesh was involved in ganja smuggling for the past few years. He also has a wide network of peddlers and customers in the city. He usually procures ganja from agency area and sell it at a higher price.  A few days ago, Ramprasad purchased 106 kg of ganja from Narsipatnam and wanted to supply it in Hyderabad. As he was not able to travel to Hyderabad, he asked Ganesh and Sai to transport it to Hyderabad and offered `10,000 each as commission.

Police also found a knife with Sai. The duo was arrested and sent to remand, while the seized material was handed over to Choutuppal police for further action.

