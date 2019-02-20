300 medical students stare at year loss as unpaid teachers go on strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the faculty and management of Maheshwara Medical College in Patancheru at loggerheads for the past several months, the institute’s students have become collateral damage. It’s been a month since the faculty stopped taking classes; they have not been paid for the last six months. Some of them haven’t been paid for the last nine months. With classes suspended and mid-term examination less than a month away, the fate of 300 students hang in the balance as they stare at year loss if classes do not resume soon.

On February 18, parents and students staged a dharna at the college and later complained to the district collector. Parents are now mulling legal recourse if the management does not resolve the issue with a week.

Parents said that they came to know about the issue around two weeks ago and since then they have met the director at least eight times, officially and unofficially.

Parents then went to Sangareddy district collector M Hanumanth Rao who has directed the Tehsildar to look into the matter since the college operates autonomously. On Tuesday, they also raised the issue with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), to which the medical college is affiliated to. Meanwhile, the faculty has told the director that unless the salary is paid to them they will not resume classes.