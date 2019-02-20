Juicing is simple and healthy way to lose weight

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Many chase the newest trends in weight loss programmes that promise fast results without much effort. The reality is that there is rarely anything new or ground-breaking in the field of weight loss. Those magical diet pills containing mysterious secret components might really just be placebos with nutritional components your body needs anyway.

Weight loss happens in one way: minimizing caloric intake while increasing activity. There is no way around it. A long-term focus on nutrition and good health is boring and tedious when compared to some magic cure that will make pounds quickly melt away. The secret is that there is no secret. A healthy lifestyle will help you lose weight.

If you are serious about losing weight, you must educate yourself on nutrition, healthy eating habits and ‘boosters’ like juicing, instead of looking for the latest trend for a fast fix. Although it is possible to lose some weight just by reducing what you eat, relying on that for a long time can backfire or even have negative effects on your wellbeing.

Human beings have to eat to stay alive, food is not going anywhere. Try to view food as a friend, instead of an enemy. To maintain a healthy body weight and pursue good health, make food work with you by getting nutrition the old-fashioned way: by consuming foods rich in nutrients but low in calories. Juicing is a great and easy way to do this. Canned vegetable juices have given juicing a bad name.

If you want to start juicing for weight loss, realise that juice made from vegetables and fruits tastes nothing like mass-produced products. Dieters looking to experience the benefits of juicing for weight loss can find a wide array of vegetable juicing recipes online and try several until you find one that fits your palate. The reason why juicing is so effective is that it offers a maximum amount of essential nutrients with no addition of fats or processed sugars.

Vegetables and fruits available at the nearest supermarket work fine for juicing purposes, and lots of communities today have farmer markets where fresh local produce is plentiful and affordable. High-quality vegetable and fruit juice recipes include all types of veggies and some recommend the addition of freshly made fruit juice as a sweetener.

The combination of pear juice and fresh peach juice will make you forget about your regular sugar-laden, nutritionally bereft soda drink.Juicing is a simple yet amazing way to optimise your energy and health. The best thing about this is that you can make recipes that are specific to your tastes and needs.